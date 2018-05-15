The theme of our prom is A Thousand Roses and it's being held at a Log Pavillion, so it'll be forest-y and woodsy. There are six of us in my group — three couples total — and we're all pretty chill about the night. We're taking pictures at a local park, then going to a nice restaurant for dinner before. I'm in the Junior ASB that helps organize the dance, so I have to stick around after to help clean up, which will be a lot of fun at, like, midnight (I’m kidding, it’s gonna suck). On the other hand, I have a twin sister and she’s going in a group with 24 people and they’re renting a party bus so, take what you will from that about our personalities.