This Is What All Your Favorite Stars Looked Like On Prom Night

For most of us, the snaps can only be found in a dusty album in our parent's garage, so we went digging for celebrity photos instead and unearthed the prom photos of 16 stars, from Britney Spears to Kim Kardashian to Amandla Stenberg. Turns out, many even rocked 2018's biggest trends long before Instagram even existed. Think: Curly bobs monochromatic makeup , and barely-there eyes paired with punchy red lips . See our favorites, ahead.