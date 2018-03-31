This Is What All Your Favourite Stars Looked Like On Prom Night

There's nothing like the memories of prom to make a grown woman cringe — the frills, the corsages, the pressure around virginity, the completely unnecessary and environmentally irresponsible Hummerzines. There are a lot of awkward rituals that go hand-in-hand with that American tradition that's now become a thing at UK schools too, but one good thing does come out of the chaperoned dance: the pictures.
For most of us, the snaps can only be found in a dusty album in our parent's garage, so we went digging for celebrity photos instead and unearthed the prom photos of 16 stars, from Britney Spears to Kim Kardashian to Amandla Stenberg. Turns out, many even rocked 2018's biggest trends long before Instagram even existed. Think: Curly bobs, monochromatic makeup, and barely-there eyes paired with punchy red lips. See our favourites, ahead.