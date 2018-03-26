Update: Christina Aguilera's make-under appears to still be in full effect, with the singer's freckles making yet another an appearance on her newest album, which she announced today, called "Liberation." Check out her latest stripped-down look here.
This story was originally published on March 26.
Christina Aguilera has been such a mainstay in the 2000s music scene that, if you were to close your eyes, you could probably picture 10 different personas of hers throughout the years. Maybe it's the smudged eyeliner, black hair extensions, and assless chaps of her "Dirrty" days that first come to mind. Or her bleached, teased-to-the-heavens crimps in "Lady Marmalade." Either way, for the last 20 years, Aguilera has maintained a very calculated image that's always taken a "more is more" approach to beauty.
That's why Paper Magazine's latest issue — which features a makeup-free Aguilera on its cover — had us doing a double take. And, if the interview is any indication, this might be the year we see Aguilera really baring it all... with her both her look and her music.
"I've always been someone that obviously loves to experiment, loves theatrics, loves to create a storyline and play a character in a video or through stage," Aguilera told the publication. "But I'm at the place, even musically, where it's a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty."
And it's not just the singer who's appreciating a new pared-down aesthetic. People on Twitter were quick to jump in and praise the singer for her fresh look, including the reveal of her freckles.
While the photoshoot certainly represents a more vulnerable side to the star, that doesn't mean Aguilera is ditching her eyeshadow palettes for good — and she shouldn't have to. "I mean, I'm a girl that likes a beat face, let's not get it twisted," she said with a laugh. Now that's the Christina we know and love.
