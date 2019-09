Christina Aguilera has been such a mainstay in the 2000s music scene that, if you were to close your eyes, you could probably picture 10 different personas of hers throughout the years. Maybe it's the smudged eyeliner, black hair extensions, and assless chaps of her "Dirrty" days that first come to mind. Or her bleached, teased-to-the-heavens crimps in "Lady Marmalade." Either way, for the last 20 years, Aguilera has maintained a very calculated image that's always taken a "more is more" approach to beauty.