Christina Aguilera Went Makeup-Free For Her New Album Cover

The black-and-white cover art, which shows Aguilera with messy, undone hair and little to no makeup , is unlike any others you've seen from the star. Each of her earlier covers — from " Stripped " to " Back to Basics " and even her very first self-titled debut album — has come with hair that's been styled to perfection and heavy-handed eyeliner or lipstick. But this raw, unfiltered cover may be her boldest yet, giving herself a fresh start for her first album release in six years.