Christina Aguilera Went Makeup-Free For Her New Album Cover

The recent phenomenon that is Christina Aguilera's transformative make-under appears to still be in full effect — and now, the stripped-down look is going beyond what we saw on the cover of Paper Magazine last month. In fact, Xtina's bare face and freckles are making yet another an appearance on her newest album, which she announced today, called "Liberation."
The black-and-white cover art, which shows Aguilera with messy, undone hair and little to no makeup, is unlike any others you've seen from the star. Each of her earlier covers — from "Stripped" to "Back to Basics" and even her very first self-titled debut album — has come with hair that's been styled to perfection and heavy-handed eyeliner or lipstick. But this raw, unfiltered cover may be her boldest yet, giving herself a fresh start for her first album release in six years.
Advertisement
#LIBERATION— Christina Aguilera (@xtina) May 3, 2018
JUNE 15
Pre-order: https://t.co/C0ukmLoyM4
✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️ pic.twitter.com/EN9qypuDxV
Aguilera is even extending this newfound "baring-it-all" mentality to her first music video from the new album called "Accelerate." Take a look below.
Whether this pared-down look is merely an experiment or it's here to stay, this side of Xtina has been well worth the wait.
Advertisement