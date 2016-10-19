Christina Aguilera's Hair Is Pinker Than Barbie's Dream House

Fall hair-color changes usually come in the form of dark, moody hues like chestnut, chocolate, and cinnamon. Not this year. Celebs have been bleaching the living daylights out of their post-summer strands — resulting in an array of platinum, pink, and rainbow shades. (Now is the time to buy stock in hair masks, folks.)
The latest celeb to reveal bright-pink hair? Christina Aguilera. Paparazzi photos show the singer wearing a head of bubblegum strands while filming Life of the Party. It's likely the hair is just a wig, but still — the trend is real.
Earlier this fall, we started seeing more and more dusty-pink hair appearing on Instagram. Faded and a little romantic, it's a little like hot pink went professional. Kylie Jenner herself recently hopped on the trend, as did actress Jemima Kirke.
Though it's difficult to say whether Aguilera truly dyed her hair, it wouldn't be surprising if she did. The "Dirrty" singer, in her illustrious career, has tried everything from streaky, black highlights to a recent sleek bob. Pink hair? That's nothing for Xtina.
