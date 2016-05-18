Christina Aguilera Just Made A MAJOR Hair Change

Christina Aguilera is not afraid of a hair transformation. Whether it's a length change or a color swap, the singer has pretty much tried it all. And while we're not ones to play favorites, her latest update definitely caught our eye. On last night's episode of The Voice, Aguilera showed off a sleek, blunt crop that was majorly sophisticated.
The cut, which InStyle reports is by stylist Chris Appleton, is the shortest Aguilera's had in a while. It's asymmetrical, with razor-sharp ends that show off her platinum color. And it's a big departure from the metal-adorned lavender strands she showed off just last week. Can we expect more hair changes from Xtina during this season? We sure hope so. That cut would look killer in purple, girl. #JustSayin.
