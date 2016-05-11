Christina Aguilera Has A Cool, Edgy New 'Do

Here's a name you probably haven't seen us cover in a while: Christina Aguilera. Hair-wise, the singer has stayed a consistent platinum-blond for some time now. But recently, she decided to add a pop of color — and metal — to her already bright 'do.
This week on The Voice, Xtina showed up with lavender strands and an edgy braid adorned with metal rings. The pastel, rainbow look is always a winner this time of year with the music-festival and celebrity crew, so Aguilera is very much on the trend train. Hairstylist Chris Appleton also showed off a more detailed shot on Instagram. Backstage, he took the original style up a notch by adding braids and hoops down the star's center-part and on the other side of the first braid, bringing the badassery to new heights.
Appleton gave a breakdown of how to re-create the fierceness on Aguilera's website, if you're feeling daring. "To get the look, simply middle-part your hair and flat-iron for a clean, simple, striking look," he instructs. "I then braided the side of the hair to open up the face and added hoops as a detail for a punk-inspired look." Happy festival season, y'all!
