Christina Aguilera Has A Cool, Edgy New 'Do

Here's a name you probably haven't seen us cover in a while: Christina Aguilera. Hair-wise, the singer has stayed a consistent platinum-blond for some time now. But recently, she decided to add a pop of color — and metal — to her already bright 'do.This week on The Voice, Xtina showed up with lavender strands and an edgy braid adorned with metal rings. The pastel, rainbow look is always a winner this time of year with the music-festival and celebrity crew, so Aguilera is very much on the trend train. Hairstylist Chris Appleton also showed off a more detailed shot on Instagram . Backstage, he took the original style up a notch by adding braids and hoops down the star's center-part and on the other side of the first braid, bringing the badassery to new heights.