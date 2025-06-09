14 Chic May Bestsellers To Kick Off Summer, According To You
May marked the true beginning of summer — and our readers were more than ready to dress the part. With the promise of sunnier and warmer days ahead, flowy maxi dresses, one-piece swimsuits, and chic cover-ups topped everyone’s shopping lists. According to the anonymous data from our stories, UV protection also became a priority, with MERIT’s new tinted SPF and Clinique’s foundation with sunscreen earning high praise as our readers embraced the outdoors.
But it wasn’t all just about stocking up for a summer of fun. Memorial Day weekend brought a wave of excellent deals on investment pieces — from cute handbags to designer fragrances — which our savvy readers made the most out of.
Curious about which products made a splash? Ahead, we’ve crunched the numbers and rounded up the standout items that you carted to kick off summer in style.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.