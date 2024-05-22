What Our Editors Are Shopping For Memorial Day Weekend 2024

Any seasoned online shopper will have Memorial Day weekend bookmarked on their calendar. The long weekend falls on a sweet spot when it comes to planning your shopping list — the perfect window of opportunity to nab all the discounted goodies you need heading into summer, and it's generally a less overwhelming time to shop than Black Friday or Cyber Monday. More and more brands are offering Memorial Day markdowns that are comparable to Cyber Week, so if you can’t wait till the end-of-year period for furniture sales, or are in desperate need to score a couple hundred bucks off your favorite Saatva mattress, this is an excellent time to strike.
To make sure you don’t miss out on the hottest deals, we have asked the most in-the-know shoppers — aka, the Refinery29 Most Wanted team — to share the on-sale products they will be carting come Memorial Day weekend. From Lululemon deals to viral makeup to it bags, read ahead for 10 purchases our editors are setting an early alarm for. We will keep this story updated as more sales become available (and more discounted products pop up on our radar), so watch this space.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.