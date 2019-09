"I grew up in a very suburban area of Toronto, but I feel like if I didn't grow up there, I probably wouldn’t be as much of a person as I am today. Because I didn’t have as much acceptance there, I had to learn a lot on my own. So, I would tell someone that there is a whole community out there that has the same beliefs as you, and that we have so many supporters within our community, too. It’s definitely hard — there are a lot of hate crimes in very suburban areas, especially in high schools, but they oftentimes go unnoticed because people don’t speak up or do anything about it."That reminds me: I was in Cancun one time, and I was walking down [the street] in my regular clothing, but I wore a wig, and people were shocked. Even the times I would dress down, people would come up to me and question my gender identity, saying, 'Oh, we just wanted to know if you’re a boy or a girl down there.' I was like, Well, now I have to explain everything to these adults. But it was interesting to hear their perspective on it. Just don’t waste your time on people who don’t want to learn.""Yeah, definitely take it case by case. But don’t hold back. I think high school is definitely a social setting that sets you up for the real world, and I think whatever you can get from that experience you’ll take with you." Comme des Garçons top; S.P. Badu bottoms; Maison Martin Margiela jacket; Robert Clergerie shoes.