You Can Expect A Lot More Epic Suits From Evan Rachel Wood This Season

Remember when Evan Rachel Wood shut down the Golden Globes red carpet with a sleek Altuzarra pantsuit (and her inspiring reasoning behind wearing it)? Well, that was just the beginning. While talking to E!'s Giuliana Rancic at the SAG Awards this evening, donning yet another epic Altuzarra ensemble, the Westworld actress revealed she's made a decision to only wear suits to these type of events in 2017. "I've always wanted to do it," Wood said, adding that she finally decided this was the year she "would wear a suit to every award show." It was a personal choice, she explained, but one that was rooted in her own experience of feeling trapped by certain red carpet conventions. "I myself felt pressure a lot of times that I had to look or dress a certain way, growing up in the industry," she added. "I thought, I'm just going to go the other way and reach out to a little girl who's like me, possibly. That's what I'm going for this year." Like she did for the Golden Globes, Wood turned to Altuzarra for her custom pantsuit needs. And, once again, she came to slay: The brand created a blue velvet two-piece for the SAG Award nominee, which she wore with Salvatore Ferragamo shoes and Tiffany & Co. jewels. Plus, fashion always looks better when it has a message behind it. Watch Refinery29's Facebook Live red carpet show below:
