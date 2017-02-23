It's Prom Season, So Here Come The Sexist Dress Code Policies

Psych! You, girls of America, will no longer have your bodies needlessly policed by school officials before prom night. Because that would just be cruel. Instead, you get to go through this sexist and completely inappropriate vetting process on prom night — once you've shelled out the cash and shown up at the door. It's like prom night roulette! Who will be admitted, and who will be banned? Only the people in power will decide.