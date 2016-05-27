This story was originally published on May 19, 2016.
Prom season is in full swing, bringing about a flurry of creative “prom-posals,” the occasional touching tale of a particularly meaningful dress, and stories involving some very deserving kids. The big occasion also entails prom horror stories (being stood up, like Lupita, e.g.) — and, for some, unsolicited mass shipments of Crocs. Unfortunately, the high school milestone that many students partake in also inevitably involves a slew of supposed dress code violations. As for the looks that have gotten people booted out of the grand event (or, for some, barred from even stepping foot inside)? They range from legitimately puzzling to offensive…that they’re considered offensive.
Oh, and did we mention that these ostensibly “inappropriate” looks are just from this year’s prom season? (There were plenty of questionable dress code calls in 2015, too.) Click through for six prom-dressing violations that have to be seen to be believed.
