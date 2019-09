Actress Gina Rodriguez is making one lucky fan's prom dreams come true — and all she had to do was ask. On Thursday, a girl named Jessica Casanova tweeted the star about the gorgeous navy gown Rodriguez wore to this year's Golden Globes. She wrote, "So would love to wear your Golden Globes dress to prom."We're betting Casanova had no idea what would come next. "Where do you live?" Rodriguez replied. "I only own my first globes dress the one from last year...maybe we can make this happen." The Jane the Virgin star made it clear she was serious about giving her 2015 gown, a beautiful strapless black Badgley Mischka number. "Let's talk about it. I'm reaching out." Casanova answered, "It would be an honor to wear it, [it's] beautiful."