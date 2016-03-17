Lupita Nyong’o Has The Worst Prom Story

Lupita Nyong’o, Star Wars star and all-around human treasure, was stood up for prom.



Here’s the story, as told on Monday’s Late Night with Seth Meyers.



There was a cute boy in Kenya, where Nyong’o grew up. She worked up the courage, despite not talking to him much, to ask him to go to prom. He said yes. She designed her own dress and advised him on his look. She was to wear red-and-yellow, he was to wear red. It was her school’s first prom, which she had helped organize.



He didn’t show.



What a dummy. Hot tip: If Lupita Nyong’o invites you to prom, you go. Or, how about, just go to prom with the person you want to go with. Now she’s Lupita Nyong’o and he’s just a guy who stood up Lupita Nyong'o.



