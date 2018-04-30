I don’t be flexing i really be popping .. they know that I’m hoodrich?... Dress: @chuckbmoore MUA: @facesbyl Hair: @_hairbylicia Weave: @deebellabundles #NoRamorse #hallofprom #promszn #prom2018 #LetsGoViralWithIt #tsrpromqueenz @hallofprom @theshaderoom @theshaderoomteens @promkillas @hoodrich_pablojuan @balleralert
#TSRPromQueenz : As we get closer to May, the competition gets more FIERCE ??. This round is a tough one! Little Divaz ??♀️ across the country are dropping unlimited cash-cash on crystals, furs, and sequins for #prom2k18 ! _________________________________________________ They may have won #PromQueen in their city but this is a new level. Who are you voting TSR Prom Queen roomies? ______________________________ @janiyac_ @oliverstavi @_marissa18 @itsmetaty @dee.gorg @__xojanae @tatyana.d0ll @dessencebaby @oliverzavi @lenasledge @hadjabebedie