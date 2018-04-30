And that’s what makes it worth it – and still relatable – in the end. The common thread that links my prom days with those “kids these days,” — especially those of us from middle- and working-class communities of color — is the feeling that we have to make this one moment count, because we’re not guaranteed many of them. When else do Black girls like Thomas, or even Cardi, get to express themselves creatively, execute their vision, share it with the world, and receive the praise they deserve? Not often enough. So to the girls who do the most in their videos and for their classmates, I say: slay.