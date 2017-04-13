Fame is fickle — and it isn't guaranteed. Meaning that your likelihood of attending a big red carpet event could be slim, but that's why prom is so much fun. It's a way to primp and prep like the true star that you are, hang out with your entourage, and (over) document the entire thing on social media.
While your outfit and accessories are important, you can't forget about the true pièce de résistance: your hair. Yeah, you might frequent your local blow dry bar all the time, but come on — that isn't nearly as fun as getting a fancy updo at a salon. That's why we rounded up a list of prom-ready styles suitable for every length and texture.
Bookmark this page and show it to your stylist, or check out our breakdowns to try them out yourself at home: no corsage required.