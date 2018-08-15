Swifties Emerge With Dollars To Honor Taylor Swift’s Court Anniversary In Tampa

I should add that recently, I learned that a great enemy of mine is getting work. We all have enemies, even if they are benign. I would like to add that having an enemy sometimes nourishes the soul more than having an idol, especially when thine enemy is there almost purely for theatrical purposes. All I’ll say is that Moulin Rouge: The Musical is in the middle of pre-Broadway tryouts in Boston, and a certain elephant is very visible on stage. I am also getting great work — thank you forever to Taylor Swift and the reputation tour for giving this reptile a salary and a reason to get out of bed before noon! — but Moulin Rouge is a favorite musical of mine. Would that me, a massive animatronic snake, could also be on stage for it. What can I say? I have a lot of feelings about Ewan McGregor! I don’t have a brain.