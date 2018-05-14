A week into the reputation stadium tour, and fans are only just starting to notice the little details Taylor embedded in the show. She’s thorough, that Taylor Swift. During the song “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” — which closes the show, by the way — Taylor stands over a fountain while her backup dancers dance in front of it. It looks like they’re dancing in the fountain right. This song also contain the lyric, “Here’s a toast to my real friends.” Get it? Fountain? Friends? That can only be a reference to, you know, the crazy-popular sitcom Friends, in which six people who live in New York City are friends. (Ironically, Swift did not perform “Welcome To New York,” the somewhat maligned opening track from 1989 once used in an NYC tourism campaign. Also, both Taylor and Friends star Jennifer Aniston count John Mayer as an ex. Coincidence?! Yeah, probably just a coincidence. Still!)