Luckily, Seattle was one of the less frantic stops on the tour, with zero surprise celebrity cameos. In fact, one of her opening acts (and Billboard Music Awards seatmate) Camila Cabello dropped out of the performance Monday due to dehydration and exhaustion, but Taylor carried on. (She's a solider, that one.) But of course, when the time came, she asked the crowd to send their get well vibes to Camila. Can't have the reputation tour without Camila Cabello, the chipper antithesis to Taylor Swift. (Never fear, though, because Taylor's other opening act, Charli "Boom Clap'" XCX, was neither too exhausted nor too dehydrated to show up last night.)