Taylor Swift's Glowing Orb Broke This Weekend In Philly

As if to make up for the malfunction, Philly delivered one of the more exciting Reputation Tour moments. Two Swifties got engaged ! They did it at a meet and greet right in front of Taylor herself. This actually isn't the first couple to get engaged at a reputation tour concert, but they are the first to do so in front of the super-duperstar herself. This couple also met at the Red tour, which makes them particularly hardcore. It's all very well and cute, and the best photo of the night emerged from it. (See below. Taylor's face! This is what happens when you forget to ask the third wheel to step away for the photo.)