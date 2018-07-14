Thinking Of Getting Engaged? Do It In Front Of Taylor Swift

Grab your tissues, because your feel-good cry for the week has arrived. Stephanie and Anthony, a Swiftie couple, got engaged in front of Taylor Swift during her Philadelphia reputation show — and her reaction is just as precious as you can imagine. The newly-engaged couple met at a Taylor Swift show five years ago, bringing their love story full circle. Anthony had the opportunity of a lifetime when he popped the question in front of his two favorite women. Yes, there is photo evidence; proof that we can have nice things.
Anthony documented his proposal on Twitter. He secretly created an account in June to plan out this proposal with his fellow Swifties , and to get Swift’s attention to his plan, reports People. In describing their relationship, Anthony explains that he met Stephanie at a show during Swift’s Red Tour in 2013. “Taylor Swift is a huge part of our relationship. Nothing would make this proposal more special than having her there!” he wrote on Twitter.
The couple entered the meet-and-greet area, which is a huge deal for any Swiftie. Stephanie’s wildest dreams came true when Anthony unexpectedly bent down on one knee, produced a ring, and asked for her hand in marriage in front of the reputation artwork. The cameras snapped all the action. Stephanie is half-crying, Anthony’s giant smile lights up the room, our hearts are full. In the background, Swift’s face is equal parts delight and surprise. Obviously, Stephanie said yes. This is truly how you get the girl.
Thanks to @taylornation13 for sending me the rest of the photos!! #reptourphilly #Reptourphillyproposal @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/l6qs1sR5CN— PHILADELPHIA SHOW PROPOSAL (@TSphilaPROPOSAL) July 14, 2018
Swift even reposted the photos of the engagement on her Instagram, writing, “They walk into the meet and greet and he says ‘We met 5 years ago at the Red Tour’ and then....” followed by a dozen cat heart-eye emojis. Congratulations to the gorgeous couple. We think the wedding should take place during Swift’s next tour.
I JUST PROPOSED IN FRONT OF TAYLOR SWIFT IN REP ROOM !!!!!!! Dreams really do come true #RepTourPhilly #RepRoom #ReputationTourPhillyProposal @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/OBjZTJWg44— PHILADELPHIA SHOW PROPOSAL (@TSphilaPROPOSAL) July 13, 2018
