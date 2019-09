Taylor Swift Gets Stranger In Atlanta With Millie Bobby Brown

For the first night, Taylor surprised the audience with a rendition of "The Lucky One ," which I've always considered Taylor's version of "Lucky." It's a story-based song from Red about a woman who becomes famous only to discover that fame isn't as fun as its marketed to be. There's been some speculation that Taylor wrote "The Lucky One" about folk goddess Joni Mitchell or ‘80s pop singer Kim Wilde — the melody directly samples Wilde's song "Four Letter Word" — and Taylor will never reveal her sources. She's always had a fascination with muses and pop stars from the mid-to-late twentieth century. Taylor recently interviewed Pattie Boyd , a supermodel and musical muse, for Harper's Bazaar, where she probed her about what it's like to be on the receiving end of songwriting. (Boyd inspired Eric Clapton's classic song "Wonderful Tonight.") During her reign, Boyd looked a lot like, well, present-day Taylor Swift. In the months since the release of reputation, Taylor's been exploring a more modern aesthetic — the cropped sweatshirts and chunky bangs are a bit more early ‘00s or even, well, 2018. But, for a time, Taylor truly embodied ‘60s style. Remember the pink and orange gown she wore to the 2016 Golden Globes? Which! Leads me back to "The Lucky One."