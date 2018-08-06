Although there hasn't been a mention of "69" on the reputation tour thus far, Taylor's 2018 image is significantly sexier than she has been in the past. "...Ready For It" contains the lyric, "every lover known in comparison is a failure," which suggests that Joe Alwyn (rumored boyfriend) is really good in bed. There's also "Drinking on the beach with/you all over me" from "End Game" and the oft-quoted "scratches down your back now" from "So It Goes." And then, damn, there's "Dress," which is Taylor's version of "Versace on the Floor." All of this is evidence that Taylor is either a) newly comfortable talking about sex or b) newly comfortable luxuriating in various sexual themes and ideas in her work. Those two things are different! You can be comfortable chatting about sex with your best friends — me and the other serpents on the tour have a ball talking about it — and still have qualms about bringing it up in your work.