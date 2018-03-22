For me, the ultimate spring uniform takes shape in the form of a white top and great jeans, always. There's something so timeless, fresh, and effortless about this combination, and recently, Olivia Culpo beat me to the punch, stepping out in my go-to ensemble; she paired classic frayed jeans with an H&M top that's currently on sale for just $14.99. Complete with brown leather accessories and simple hair and makeup, she nailed the look I can't wait to live in as soon as it warms up (admittedly, it was a little painful to see her wearing my favorite lewk while I'm still bundled up in a puffer coat).