Spotted Nails Are Trending — & Ariana Grande Is On Board

If we've learned anything about the flow of nail trends, it's that when a young, hot celebrity talks manicures, everyone else leans in to listen. Following the breakout trend of cow-print nails (thanks to Kendall Jenner), a new A-list-approved nail look has surfaced on everyone's favorite pop princess Ariana Grande. It's also animalistic in aesthetic, but easier to DIY, and guaranteed to be huge this spring: the spotted manicure.
Sarah Gibson Tuttle, nail pro and founder of Olive & June, tells us that she thinks of the spotted manicure as an elevated form of polka dots, with a cool leopard-print vibe. "It’s fun to do something a little more irreverent than polka dots," she explains. "It feels similar to an animal print in that it's not so one-note. What I really love is that it's easy to recreate at home, because every dot doesn’t have to be perfect."
To that end, Tuttle says you don't even need a fancy nail art pen to achieved the spotted manicure — you can use the end of a bobby pin to get your dots. It's that easy. Scroll through for the best spotted manicures that will have you feeling like a young, hot celeb this weekend.