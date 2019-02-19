Ariana Grande's Fans Have Feelings About Her Skin-Care Routine

The general public cares a lot about the ins and outs of Ariana Grande's personal and professional lives. Skim the endless pages of tweets tagging the singer, and you'll find that fans ask everything — from how her Sweetener tour rehearsals are going to whether or not she gets headaches from her signature ponytail. But before this past weekend, Grande had rarely been asked about one crucial part of her daily routine: her skin care.
Grande has briefly touched on the subject before — in 2014 to InStyle, and in 2016 to Byrdie — but often keeps the details vague, previously crediting both Lancer Skincare and coconut oil to her skin's success. But that was the extent of it... until eagle-eyed followers discovered that Grande seemingly falls asleep with her makeup still on.
I forget to remind y’all about your skincare ONE night and not only do YOU ALL fail me but ARIANA GRANDE HERSELF LEAVES HER EYE MAKEUP ON... I’m staying on y’all necks for the rest of eternity don’t ever complain again!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/exXY7Qo5rZ— THE HOOD ORACLE (@emoblackthot) February 16, 2019
The proof came in the form of a brief video on Grande's Instagram Stories of her and her dog, Myron, cuddling in bed on February 16. Adorable, yes, but fans quickly called out something not so cute: the fact that Grande's eye was smudged with what looked like leftover black makeup. Within hours, Twitter came for the star's beauty faux pax, but it wasn't until The Hood Oracle, a popular Twitter personality, stepped in that the "Thank U, Next" singer was compelled to respond.
still exfoliated and did a la mer mask LEAVE ME ALONE SIS— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 16, 2019
If anyone could get Grande to talk about her skin-care routine, it's The Hood Oracle, who has become famous among followers for daily reminders to just wash their faces (seriously, wash it). Grande did fall asleep with her eye makeup on, but swore she's diligent about cleansing and exfoliating the rest of her face before bed, tweeting in response: "Still exfoliated and did a La Mer mask leave me alone sis."
I USE NEUTROGENA WIPES AND COCONUT OIL IF MY LASH GLUE IS BEING ANNOYING PLS DONT— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 16, 2019
and the burt’s bees wipes. am i all the way wrong ? i’m so sorry pls help me.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 16, 2019
Over the course of a long Twitter thread, Grande revealed she not only took her foundation off and treated herself to a face mask, but that she's a frequent user of makeup wipes (cheap ones, too, like Neutrogena and Burt's Bees) and toner. And, if you're curious, she still uses coconut oil, specifically to remove fussy lash glue.
Unfortunately for those hoping to copy her skin-care routine, Grande's preferred picks do cost a lot. Two of her favorite brands for moisturizers — Lancer and La Mer — make formulas that will set you back close to $300 (or more), but we stan a celebrity with pricey and cheap products in her routine. And hey, at least the contents of Grande's medicine cabinet are more attainable than the cool $1,230 Kim Kardashian spends on her morning routine.
