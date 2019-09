Neutrogena Just Made Your Lazy Skin-Care Routine Even Better

Whatever your preferred benchmark, it's difficult to find a gem that hits all three — that stars swear by, pros repurchase, and still manages to ring in under $8. That's what makes Neutrogena's Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes part of a rare breed. We know them as the makeup wipes we've been buying from the drugstore since before we even started wearing waterproof mascara. We've brought them to sleepovers, to college ; we've even left a pack or two in an S.O.'s medicine cabinet . They've been in our lives so long, it's hard to imagine them any other way... right?