Neutrogena Just Made Your Lazy Skin-Care Routine Even Better

There are a lot of criteria by which you can measure how good a beauty product really is. Do celebrities sing its praises? Do pro makeup artists stock it in their kits backstage at fashion week? What's the quality-to-price ratio — how effective is it, compared to how much it'll cost you?
Whatever your preferred benchmark, it's difficult to find a gem that hits all three — that stars swear by, pros repurchase, and still manages to ring in under $8. That's what makes Neutrogena's Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes part of a rare breed. We know them as the makeup wipes we've been buying from the drugstore since before we even started wearing waterproof mascara. We've brought them to sleepovers, to college; we've even left a pack or two in an S.O.'s medicine cabinet. They've been in our lives so long, it's hard to imagine them any other way... right?
Wrong. Neutrogena just went ahead and did the one thing physically possible to make these bestsellers even better: wrap them in single-serving packets, just like one of those Ghirardelli chocolates with the caramel inside. Going to the gym? Camping? Impromptu sleepover with a Bumble date? The days of hauling around a whole 25-pack of wipes in your purse are over — now, you can get the same hydrating cleanse without the added bulk.
Sold in a bag of 20, the Singles are available for $7.99 at mass retailers like Ulta Beauty and Target right now. Sure, the price breakdown comes out to paying a few more cents per wipe... but like they say, convenience is money. Or wait, maybe that's time we're thinking of.
