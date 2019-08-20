10 Beauty Products We Loved In College — & Still Use As Adults

Most people associate their college years with long days in the classroom and even longer nights playing beer pong. However, we associate college with, well, creamy drugstore moisturizers and cult-classic mascaras.
Yes, some of our best memories were made throughout those four (or, uhh, four and a half) years as an undergrad, but some of our favorite beauty products were found during that time as well. We may have left the hallowed halls of our beloved alma maters with memories, along with a mountain of debt, but the products ahead will stay with us forever. (Or, at least until our loans are paid off.)
