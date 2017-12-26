The Best Under-$25 Moisturizers For Skin-Care Snobs

We all know a person who says they don't use drugstore skin care. Hell, maybe we even are that person — the one who for some reason thinks their face is too good to be touched by a serum or moisturizer that's served alongside As Seen on TV products and two-liter bottles of Pepsi. These people do not know what they're missing out on.
Within the sliding glass doors of your local drugstore chain (or just the website, your choice), you can find top-of-the-line ingredients, no less potent or effective than the finest $400 crème, at prices that would make your coupon-cutting aunt proud.
Whether something is $2 or $200, we're firm believers in that you should never have to settle for anything but the best — and these moisturizers are not only the best, but they all ring in at under $25, leaving you ample cash left over to make a snap decision on whether or not to buy three more of those double-ended eyeshadow sticks you already have five of. (Yes. The answer is always yes.)