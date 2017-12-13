The Affordable Eyeshadow Duo That I Won't Travel Without

I've been thinking about Guy Bourdin's work a lot lately. Since diving into the late French photographer's archives last year, I've come to terms with the fact that I don't live in his glamorous, supersaturated world. I don't typically walk down Rodeo Drive in a red swimsuit and green pumps or sleep in a baby pink bed surrounded by funhouse mirrors. The makeup, however, is something we can all get on board with — even decades later.
Today, I reach for baby blue shadow to capture the essence of his work, but until recently, I didn't have one that fit the bill. I've tried dozens of different formulas, but most were too sheer, too sparkly, or just looked off. L'Oréal's Infallible Eye Paint in Brb Blue is different.
I find it hard to put into words how much I love this two-sided cream shadow — but I'll try. Not only is the baby blue side of the tube opaque in one swipe, totally matte, and long-wearing, but the doe foot applicator makes it a breeze to apply onto lids without any extra help from other tools. While I get the most wear out of the blue, the other side contains a shimmery, cool silver cream that looks gorgeous tapped onto the lids with a cat-eye. In fact, I love this product so much, it was the only eyeshadow I brought with me when I went home to California for Thanksgiving — and I rarely travel light.
For those who aren't fans of blue lids, there are plenty of other options in the Infallible Eye Paints line, from baby pink to bronze to canary yellow (another personal favorite). And for less than the price of the fancy salad I got for lunch today, it's a pretty sweet deal — especially considering the fact that many of the brand's vibrant shades are rare at the drugstore. Now I can live a (slightly more) Bourdin-inspired life — even if the only places my photos are going is the 'gram.
