It's certainly not cheap to look like Kim Kardashian, but you may still be surprised by how much her morning beauty routine actually costs.
As Us Weekly points out, Kardashian took to Snapchat to break down the four products that help her get ready first thing in the morning. And no, these aren't items you'll find in your local drugstore. Instead, Kardashian turns to the high-end French beauty brand La Mer.
Kardashian is a fan of The Perfecting Treatment, which at $249 for 1.7 ounces is advertised as giving you a "smooth and supple complexion." She then uses The Concentrate ($440 for 1.7 ounces), which is a "savior for skin" that helps the natural healing process of the skin, and The Renewal Oil ($240 for 1 ounce), which is supposed to soften the look of lines and wrinkles.
Kardashian finishes up her routine by using Crème de la Mer, which, at $310 for 2 ounces, is supposed to make pores less visible, improve firmness, and "make skin look virtually ageless" thanks to "Miracle Broth," which is La Mer's secret sauce. At those prices, let's hope so.
When it's all said and done, Kardashian's morning routine adds up to $1,230.
But wait, Kardashian forgot that there's actually a fifth product in her routine. She actually really starts her day by using Kiko's Scrub & Peel wipes, which adds another $8 to her routine.
Don't worry, though. Kardashian swears this beauty regimen is costing her, too, snapping the message: "Not paid ads, LOL!"
Proving beauty may or may not be pain, but it's definitely very expensive.
