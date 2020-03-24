Spotted Nails Are Trending — & Ariana Grande Is On Board

Sarah Gibson Tuttle, nail pro and founder of Olive & June, tells us that she thinks of the spotted manicure as an elevated form of polka dots, with a cool leopard-print vibe. "It’s fun to do something a little more irreverent than polka dots," she explains. "It feels similar to an animal print in that it's not so one-note. What I really love is that it's easy to recreate at home, because every dot doesn’t have to be perfect."