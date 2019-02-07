When Kendall Jenner does anything — wears green eyeliner, contemplates a fringe, lends her face to a controversial campaign — it trends on Twitter faster than you can say "Proactiv." So, when the supermodel/reality star announces that there's a beauty look she wants to try — but hasn't just yet — you can pretty much bet it's about to take off.
In a recent interview with Allure Magazine, Jenner was asked what her next manicure will look like, and her response was not what you'd expect. Instead of a sheer nude or a cherry-red, Jenner says she's going for — wait for it — cow print. "I know that sounds really weird but it's actually really cool," she told Allure. "So we'll see if that happens any time soon."
And we have to agree with her. Like marble or tortoiseshell nail art, the glossy white base with black spots sprinkled over the top is actually highbrow and chic — and all over Instagram already. For proof, we've rounded up the coolest cow-print nail looks, ahead. Maybe they'll inspire your next manicure — and Kendall's, too.