Coffin nails aren't going anywhere fast, according to Instagram nail artist Hannah Schewel, who combined tie-dye with a calligraphy font , a trend UK-based session manicurist Ami Streets predicted will be huge this year. But if you aren't feeling a whole nail, Californian-based nail artist Julie Ventura makes a case for the negative space vibe, with a single tie-dye strip down the centre. And if Instagram is anything to go by, the tie-dye effect looks just as good on short, natural nails as it does on longer acrylics.