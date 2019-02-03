The Understated Ombré Nail Trend You’ll Want To Wear All Winter

Luckily, the next new trend to take off this winter is the antithesis of pain-in-the-ass nail art: Faded ombré is soft, sophisticated, and the perfect DIY project to recreate as you binge watch Netflix when it's too cold to go outside. As nail artist Julie Kandalec tells us, the first step to mastering the faded ombré effect is swiping on your base colour — then, you're almost halfway there.