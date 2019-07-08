The Ombré Manicure Is Making A Chic Comeback This Summer

Pulling off a nail-art look at home is inherently daunting. No matter how much you want itsy-bitsy silver stars on your fingers, you know the safest bet is to buy a pack of stickers, shell out $20 for a manicure, or risk losing your mind trying to paint them on yourself.
Luckily, one of the biggest manicure trends of summer 2019 is the antithesis of pain-in-the-ass nail art: Faded ombré is soft, sophisticated, and the perfect DIY project to tackle as you binge the new season of Stranger Things.
Ahead, nail artist Julie Kandalec breaks down her exact, step-by-step tips to perfecting the blended effect using polish and an old BeautyBlender. Plus, we've rounded up a slideshow of the prettiest ombré inspiration on Instagram to get you started.
