The Ombré Manicure Is Making A Chic Comeback This Summer

You can get creative with your ombré by going lighter near your cuticles and painting a darker shade towards the tips, or vice versa. Grab that unsalvageable BeautyBlender you've been meaning to toss, and dip it in acetone to dilute the polish, Kandalec says. This sheers the color and makes the tonal transition super-soft. Then paint nail polish over the surface of the sponge and dab the color right over your base polish "almost like a stamp," she says. Yep, faded ombré is that easy.