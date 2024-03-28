ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Nails

The Ombré Manicure Is Making A Chic Comeback This Autumn

Angela Law
Last Updated 28March,2024, 6:12 am
ADVERTISEMENT
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Tabatha Fireman/BFC/Getty Images for The British Fashion Council
I think we can all agree that a fresh manicure has the power to turn your entire week around. You might be having a busy/sad/anxious week, but then you look down at your nails and are reminded that you have one area of your life together.
That said, there are just some times when a fresh coat just won't cut it, and you're in the mood for something a bit more special or experimental. One nail art look we often turn to is ombré nails. With a softly faded colour gradient, ombré nails are effortlessly put together — not to mention, they're a trend that will suit any nail shape and length.
But pulling off a nail-art look at home can be daunting. It's a classic case of "expectation versus reality", where you might look at a seemingly simple nail trend before trying it out and immediately deciding to buy a pack of nail art stickers or fork out $30 for a manicure instead.
Ahead, we've found all the inspiration for ombré nails you need, whether you plan on tackling a DIY job at home this weekend or take the inspiration picture into the nail salon for some expert help. We won't judge either way.
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!
ADVERTISEMENT
21 Ombré Nail Designs To Inspire Your Next Manicure
NailsBeauty
written by Angela Law
Photo: Tabatha Fireman/BFC/Getty Images for The British Fashion Council

More from Nails

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT