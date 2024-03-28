The Ombré Manicure Is Making A Chic Comeback This Autumn

I think we can all agree that a fresh manicure has the power to turn your entire week around. You might be having a busy/sad/anxious week, but then you look down at your nails and are reminded that you have one area of your life together.
That said, there are just some times when a fresh coat just won't cut it, and you're in the mood for something a bit more special or experimental. One nail art look we often turn to is ombré nails. With a softly faded colour gradient, ombré nails are effortlessly put together — not to mention, they're a trend that will suit any nail shape and length.
But pulling off a nail-art look at home can be daunting. It's a classic case of "expectation versus reality", where you might look at a seemingly simple nail trend before trying it out and immediately deciding to buy a pack of nail art stickers or fork out $30 for a manicure instead.
Ahead, we've found all the inspiration for ombré nails you need, whether you plan on tackling a DIY job at home this weekend or take the inspiration picture into the nail salon for some expert help. We won't judge either way.