15 Festive Short Nail Designs You’ll Actually Wear This Christmas
As if the festive season wasn’t busy enough, nail artists everywhere face a gargantuan task: dreaming up countless holiday-ready designs to carry clients through Christmas and New Year celebrations. But if Instagram is anything to go by, nail techs seem to favour longer talons to show off their work. While the canvas might be bigger, why shouldn’t short nails get in on the fun, too?
If you’re giving extensions a break this season, click ahead for our roundup of the best short Christmas nail ideas — so cute, you’ll want to wear them well into 2026.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Starry Sprigs
Els Gels has reimagined the holly tree with forest-green tips and berry-red stars, set on a nude base so the design can do all the talking.
Delicate Chrome Details
Mia Farrelly shows that Christmas nails don’t have to be over-the-top to make an impact. This dainty bow and curved-line detailing get festive with a subtle dusting of gold chrome powder.
Cranberry Snowflakes
Shelley Graham makes another case for chrome — this time in a bold red — layered over delicate, hand-painted snowflakes that bring a nude nail to life.
Festive Plaid
Plaid is arguably the most-requested nail design of the festive season, and it’s easy to see why. This glitter-and-block-colour mashup on a nude base is reminiscent of a gift ribbon. Props to content creator HannaGuru on Instagram.
Yultide Sparkle
This manicure by Stop The Lights mixes a glitter base with metallic flecks and reflective sparkle for the most fun nails we’ve seen this time of year.
Gold On Gold
Created by Hazel Gisbeth at She Love Nail Studio, these molten gold dots on an equally shiny, glittery gold base scream party season.
Cranberry Frenchies
Sometimes a simple French tip is all you need to get into the festive spirit. Take inspiration from nail artist Jess Beard and choose a milky nude base to offset the cranberry red.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Short Maximalist
Nail art isn’t reserved for long nails, as nail technician Diana Smith proves here. We love this festive, holly- and mistletoe-inspired set.
With A Bow
What’s not to love about this festive set by Mia Farrelly? The glitter bauble and French tip are accented with chrome gold details in the shape of a bow and snowflake.
Christmas Confetti
This Christmas confetti manicure by Monika Mayer features stars and flecks that catch the light from every angle.
Candy Cane Stripes
It wouldn’t be Christmas without a candy cane print. This ultra-shiny pink and red design by Taylor at @islasnailsandbeauty is finished with a delicate holly sprig for extra festive cheer.
Velvet Ribbon
This teal cat-eye polish with star-embellished accent nails evokes the look of the perfect gift, wrapped in velvet bows and gem-encrusted paper.
Frosted Details
Created by Guzsván Cintia, this midnight blue glitter base with snowflake details looks like they’re drifting down from the night sky.
Mulled Wine Stars
JM Nails’ mulled wine base, topped with gold glitter stars, makes for the ultimate festive manicure on short nails.
This article was originally published on Refinery29 US.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT