The Festive Nail Art Design We're Seeing Everywhere This Summer

In the scope of nail art, it's hard to find the sweet spot between classic French tips and over-the-top glitter. The first feels generic and overplayed, while the latter is flashy enough to stop oncoming traffic with a simple flick of the wrist. But this time of year, we need something in the middle — a fresh take on the festive Fourth of July manicure that stops just short of obviously red, white, and blue.
Luckily, starry nails are both seasonally appropriate and wildly chic (according to the feeds of just about every cool-girl on Instagram). This look will have even the most nail art-averse reaching for a striping brush or star sticker decals. Whether you prefer your base color in glossy black, minimalist nude, or watermelon pink, we've gathered all the nail art inspiration you need to try star nail art on your own or at your next salon appointment, ahead.