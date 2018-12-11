When it comes to nail art, it can be hard to find the perfect spot between French tips and over-the-top glitter. Classic tips can feel generic and overdone, while the latter is often flashy enough stop oncoming traffic with the simple flick of the wrist. But this time of year, we need something in the middle — a fresh take on the festive manicure that stops just short of Christmas tree lights.
Luckily, the current nail trend du jour — starry nails — is both seasonally appropriate and very chic (according to the feeds of just about every cool-girl on Instagram). This trend will have even the most nail art-averse reaching for a striping brush or star stickers.
Whether you prefer your base colour in glossy black or minimalist nude, we've gathered all the nail art inspiration you need to try star nail art on your own or at your next salon appointment.