The Coolest Way To Wear Glitter On Your Nails This Summer

We're not talking about the dated, squared-off manicure Melania Trump asks for . No thanks. The new trend is focused on emphasizing the tips of the nails — but doing it with sparkle. "A metallic or glitter tip is one of the easiest ways to spice up a simple manicure," nail pro Whitney Gibson tells Refinery29, adding that it's pretty easy to DIY . "I tend to freehand it with a striping brush, but a really foolproof way to achieve the look is to buy a pack of the guides . Just remember that you have to wait for your base color to completely dry before sticking on the tip guides. As always in the nail world, patience is key."