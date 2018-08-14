The Coolest Way To Wear Glitter On Your Nails This Summer

If you're looking for an easy way to add something shiny to your next mani — something that doesn't involve a bedazzler or require a steady hand for drawing teeny-tiny details — consider reworking a good ole French tip.
We're not talking about the dated, squared-off manicure Melania Trump asks for. No thanks. The new trend is focused on emphasizing the tips of the nails — but doing it with sparkle. "A metallic or glitter tip is one of the easiest ways to spice up a simple manicure," nail pro Whitney Gibson tells Refinery29, adding that it's pretty easy to DIY. "I tend to freehand it with a striping brush, but a really foolproof way to achieve the look is to buy a pack of the guides. Just remember that you have to wait for your base color to completely dry before sticking on the tip guides. As always in the nail world, patience is key."
Ahead, all the cool ways to pull off glitter tips that are Instagram approved.