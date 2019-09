You Won't Believe Where The French Manicure Is Actually From

The fetishization of French-ness, particularly when it comes to beauty, needs no explanation. It is absurd but true that calling something French, regardless of its origin, instantly piques interest and makes things seem chic and more sophisticated, especially to the American crowd. Pink was smart to give the nail look that name. It also had celebrity support; Barbra Streisand was one notable fan. Her decision to wear a French manicure — on aggressively long acrylics, no less — throughout the filming of her 1991 romantic drama The Prince of Tides was actually a point of contention, with one Los Angeles Times article beseeching her to ditch the look . "At a time when short, tailored nails painted red or buffed to a natural shine are the trend," the author wrote, "Streisand's old-fashioned talons stuck out." (Recent photos prove that Babs didn't listen — she still wears them to this day, acrylics and all.)