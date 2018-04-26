You Won't Believe Where The French Manicure Is Actually From

The French manicure may have aged only slightly better than Nick Nolte, but you'll still find it immortalized everywhere from the Jersey Shore to junior prom, and even in modern interpretations that turn the trend on its head with splashy colors and designs. So very far now from the Paris runways it was named after, the look also has some strangely classist connotations, sometimes referred to as "tacky" or "trashy." And despite its misnomer, or perhaps because of it, there's something distinctly American about the way we've come to think of the French manicure, in its misguided status symbolism and put-together conceit.