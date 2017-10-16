Sally Hansen Is Real — & Way Cooler Than You Imagined

In 1935, Sally acquired her family’s ailing cosmetics store, La Finné, and rebranded it as House of Hollywood. With help from her brother William, a pharmacist, and Hans, a doctor and surgeon, she launched “medically formulated cosmetics.” When the US entered World War II in 1941, she seized full corporate control of House of Hollywood, became its president, and took it nationwide. Compelled to relocate to New York City to expand her business, Sally tried to convince Hans to come with her. He wouldn’t — and so she divorced him (amicably) and moved east by herself in 1944. In 1946, Sally Hansen, Inc. was born; in 1957, she’d trademarked the name for what then became her iconic product, Hard As Nails. (There was no "chemist husband" involved in the creation of the lacquer. There was, in fact, no "chemist husband" at all.) She sold her eponymous company to Maradel on September 21, 1962, for $1,425,000, which is equivalent to over $11 million today.