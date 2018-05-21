Story from Beauty

17 Beauty Brand Names We've Been Totally Wrong About

Cat Quinn
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
OPI, MAC, Nyx, SK-II: These are cosmetics brands we use — and love! — every day. Yet most of us couldn't tell you what in the world those names actually stand for. In fact, in researching this story, even our most seasoned beauty editors were shocked to find out the true meaning of the acronym ghd. And OPI pretty much blew our minds. Meanwhile, some were still a mystery even to the people working for the brand. (Oops.)
Ahead, find 17 companies with more to their names than meets the eye. Go ahead and take your best guesses — and prepare to be surprised.
Related Stories
The Cheap Sephora & Ulta Buys You've Been Ignoring
The Best New Spring Skin-Care Products To Hit Ulta
This Mismatched Shadow Trend Is So Cool

More from Makeup