A Visual History Of Melania Trump Avoiding Touching Her Husband

As Donald Trump gets out of the car to greet the Obamas on the day he is sworn in as president, he doesn't so much as look back at Melania, much less help her get out of the car. As a result, she looks tense and taken aback as she carries that big Tiffany box up the stairs. Contrast that behavior with the genuine affection of the Obamas, like when Michelle displays her cheek for her husband to kiss.Wood said she believes Melania to be a much more emotional person than the stoic public image she projects. "The tension in her body, mouth, and face show that she's normally a very emotional person and is having to contain it," she said. "She's taking all of her energy to contain how she really feels. ... She shows anger; there's a glare in her eyes a lot when she's with him."She added: "To me, it's capital letters, highlighted, underlined: 'I am trying to hide how I really feel.'"