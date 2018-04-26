A Visual History Of Melania Trump Avoiding Touching Her Husband

When French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron paid a state visit the White House on April 24, 2018, and Trump tapped Melania's hand and kept getting rebuffed...until she finally grabbed hold.



Here, Donald makes a few awkward "hints" to Melania to hold his hand by tapping hers ever-so-gingerly. Then, he curls his fingers around hers and she responds by finally holding his hand. (You can almost hear her thinking, Fine, Donald.) What's interesting about the state visit episode is that "he expected her to hold his hand with that small attempt" of tapping the back of his hand against hers, said Wood.



Wood added that she thinks they may still hold hands in private. Why? Because they used to before he ran for office, and she believes that he made the decision not to as his campaign got off the ground. She added that he also probably wanted to look "as good as" the Macrons, who were very affectionate with each other the entire visit.