A Visual History Of Melania Trump Avoiding Touching Her Husband

Natalie Gontcharova
Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty Images.
On Thursday, April 26, first lady Melania Trump turned 48. In an unhinged-even-for-him appearance on Fox & Friends on Thursday morning, President Donald Trump said that he's been too busy to get her a birthday gift.
"Well, I better not get into that 'cause I may get in trouble. Maybe I didn't get her so much," he said in the phone interview. He then added that he got her "a beautiful card and some beautiful flowers," but said: "You know, I'm very busy to be running out looking for presents, okay?"
Like most wealthy people (not to mention presidents), Trump of course has access to staff who can take care of choosing, buying, and delivering gifts for him. But gifts aside, the first couple's relationship does seem a little...strained. In Michael Wolff's tell-all book Fire and Fury, he reported that the Trumps sleep in separate bedrooms. Then there are the claims of Donald being "chronically unfaithful," backed up by his allegedly sleeping with Stormy Daniels while Melania was pregnant.
Their public body language is perhaps the biggest giveaway. On multiple documented occasions, Melania has pulled away from her husband, swatted away his hand, or appeared uncomfortably tense in his presence. We can only speculate on their inner worlds, but since they're the most public of public figures, we will.
When asked whether the Trumps seem like a couple in love, body language expert Patti Wood, author of Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma, told Refinery29, "I think the fact that he's often pictured without a smile when he's with her, or walking ahead of her, and she's so tense — that's not what we typically think of when we think of a happy, relaxed, at-ease-with-each-other couple freely giving back and forth affection."
Wood noted that Melania's body language suggests she's not comfortable in public with her husband of 13 years, not uncomfortable being in the public eye in general. During the rare times we catch a glimpse of her without him, she seems more relaxed — like when she was laughing with former President Barack Obama at Barbara Bush's funeral recently.
Ahead, Wood gives us some surprising insights into Donald and Melania's most famous awkward moments.
1 of 7
When French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron paid a state visit the White House on April 24, 2018, and Trump tapped Melania's hand and kept getting rebuffed...until she finally grabbed hold.

Here, Donald makes a few awkward "hints" to Melania to hold his hand by tapping hers ever-so-gingerly. Then, he curls his fingers around hers and she responds by finally holding his hand. (You can almost hear her thinking, Fine, Donald.) What's interesting about the state visit episode is that "he expected her to hold his hand with that small attempt" of tapping the back of his hand against hers, said Wood.

Wood added that she thinks they may still hold hands in private. Why? Because they used to before he ran for office, and she believes that he made the decision not to as his campaign got off the ground. She added that he also probably wanted to look "as good as" the Macrons, who were very affectionate with each other the entire visit.
2 of 7
When they shook hands at a military event in September 2017.

The typical speech-handoff protocol at an event like this is either to shake hands or do nothing — but if you're a couple, it looks pretty awkward to shake hands so you might opt for a kiss or a touch on the arm, said Wood. "It showed that they didn't act well as a couple, which makes me think they didn't plan anything ahead of time," she said. "It was more important for him to look good as the president in that moment than to look like a husband." If you watch carefully, you'll see how put off she seems by the handshake.
3 of 7
When she wouldn't hold his hand upon arrival in Rome to meet with the Pope in May 2017, and instead fixed her hair.

The Trumps do sometimes hold hands, and the negative or awkward interactions we see are most likely responses to things that happen behind closed doors, said Wood. "At one point, she started making the decision, 'You don't treat me right, I won't hold your hand.'"
4 of 7
When she slapped away his hand as they arrived in Israel in May 2017.

When he reaches out his hand without stopping and looking back here, "he held it out like a parent, like he's in a position of power rather than affectionately," said Wood. This helps explain why Melania flicks it away so angrily.

"I don't think [Melania's behavior] is a 'cry for help,'" like some people have commented, said Wood. "I think it's a way of saying, 'You're disrespecting me in public and I'm not going to act like it's not bothering me.'"
5 of 7
When he left her behind on Inauguration Day.

As Donald Trump gets out of the car to greet the Obamas on the day he is sworn in as president, he doesn't so much as look back at Melania, much less help her get out of the car. As a result, she looks tense and taken aback as she carries that big Tiffany box up the stairs. Contrast that behavior with the genuine affection of the Obamas, like when Michelle displays her cheek for her husband to kiss.

Wood said she believes Melania to be a much more emotional person than the stoic public image she projects. "The tension in her body, mouth, and face show that she's normally a very emotional person and is having to contain it," she said. "She's taking all of her energy to contain how she really feels. ... She shows anger; there's a glare in her eyes a lot when she's with him."

She added: "To me, it's capital letters, highlighted, underlined: 'I am trying to hide how I really feel.'"
6 of 7
When he looked back at her at the Inauguration, she managed a fake smile, and then looked sad as soon as he looked away.

What actually happens in this moment if you look closely is that "he admonishes her instead of giving her a smile," which makes Melania unhappy, said Wood. How she responds is "another cue that she's highly emotional," she said. "She looks very, very sad afterward."
7 of 7
When she looked stone-faced during their Inauguration dance.

As they sway to "My Way" by Frank Sinatra (the first line: "And now, the end is near..."), they don't really interact with or look at each other. "This moment, with other presidents, is typically very tender and sweet," said Wood. "But here, he was trying to be the center of attention even when they were dancing as a couple. I used to help teach ballroom dancing, and a lot of it is about making your partner look good. He didn't do that, or lead properly; he wanted to look good."
