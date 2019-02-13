Choosing a nail polish says a lot about what you're into at the moment, which is why we often gravitate toward pretty, seasonal colors, like sage green or rusted terracotta. Still, as good as that burnt orange looks with a pair of worn-in blue jeans, there's nothing that says "who needs trends?" quite like the classic black manicure.
Along with padded headbands and pearl-lined barrettes, black polish has become somewhat of a fashion-girl staple during New York Fashion Week this season. Inky manicures have appeared on runways and on the hands of street-style standouts, too — officially sparking a mega-trend. Whether you want to go all in with a pure pitch black or keep it subtle with emerald undertones, we compiled all the best black polishes according to the shows and nail pros, ahead.
