Along with padded headbands and pearl-lined barrettes , black polish has become somewhat of a fashion-girl staple during New York Fashion Week this season . Inky manicures have appeared on runways and on the hands of street-style standouts, too — officially sparking a mega-trend. Whether you want to go all in with a pure pitch black or keep it subtle with emerald undertones, we compiled all the best black polishes according to the shows and nail pros, ahead.