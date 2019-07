4pm: Leave work to go get my nails done at WAH London. They take two hours and I'm fascinated the entire time. Holli, the nail artist, has skills and the patience of a saint. I should mention that while doing my nails she was also bossing her own extra long turquoise jellies . In a nutshell, the process is the same as getting sculpted acrylics but drops of colour are added to the solution. They’re then moulded to my finger, left to dry and finished off with something glossy under a UV lamp. I also get some tips from Holli, namely: don’t open cans, be careful with the fridge, if you drop coins on the floor, you can forget about them. LOL.