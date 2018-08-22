I Wore Extreme Jelly Nails For A Week — & It Was Not Easy

8:30 p.m.: It’s time for some face TLC (I’ll be honest, this doesn’t happen very often). A wash and exfoliate is on the agenda, and the nails don’t get in the way at all. I apply my favorite Herbivore Moon Fruit Night Treatment, which is purple, and as I rub it in it goes down behind my nails and makes me cringe. I finish off by washing my hands and running a cotton bud under my nails for the next 10 mins — the jellies have made me even more OTT about hand washing, as you can see anything and everything that gathers behind them.